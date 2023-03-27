AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Excelerate Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    March 27, 2023 GMT

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Monday reported net income of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

    The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

    The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $455.1 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EE

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.