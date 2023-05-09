ComScore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The online research firm posted revenue of $91.6 million in the period.

