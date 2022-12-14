Steel Connect: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported net income of $5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Smyrna, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN