    Brookdale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 21, 2023 GMT

    BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

    The senior housing company posted revenue of $700.6 million in the period.

    For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $238.4 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

    In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $6.40.

