Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $857.5 million.

Esco Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $910 million to $930 million.

