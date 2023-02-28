Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $933.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $917.3 million.

Cracker Barrel shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year.

