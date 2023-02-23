First Majestic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $114.3 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $624.2 million.

First Majestic shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.80, a fall of 42% in the last 12 months.

