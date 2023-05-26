Diana Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Friday reported net income of $22.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSX