Marsh & McLennan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $466 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.05 billion, or $6.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.72 billion.

