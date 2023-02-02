Clorox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.30 per share.

