Advance Auto Parts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $111 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.60 to $12.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $11 billion to $11.2 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $183.94, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAP