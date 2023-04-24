Cadence: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $76.6 million.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $600.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $428.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.1 million.

Cadence shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.58, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

