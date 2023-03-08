International Money Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.3 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $546.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, International Money Express said it expects revenue in the range of $140.9 million to $145.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $667 million to $688.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMXI