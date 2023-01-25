Silgan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $340.8 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silgan expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

