Harley-Davidson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $918.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $741.4 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.89 billion.

