Glatfelter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $378.2 million in the period.

