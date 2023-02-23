Alamo Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.2 million.

The Seguin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.44 per share.

The maker of road maintenance, industrial and farm equipment posted revenue of $386.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.9 million, or $8.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

Alamo Group shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $161.93, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

