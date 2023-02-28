Jamf Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $141.3 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $478.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $128.5 million to $130.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $559 million to $563 million.

