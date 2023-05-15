AP NEWS
    Costamare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Monday reported profit of $148.9 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

    The shipping company posted revenue of $248.8 million in the period.

