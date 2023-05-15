Reading International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period.

