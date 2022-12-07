Lovesac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $8.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $134.8 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

