Cumberland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.6 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $42 million.

