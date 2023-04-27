CTO Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Winter Park, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $9.9 million, or 43 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.2 million, or 32 cents per share.

The real estate company, based in Winter Park, Florida, posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

CTO Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.64 to $1.69 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTO