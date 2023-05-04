Willis Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Thursday reported profit of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period.

