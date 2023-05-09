Stagwell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $443,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $622.4 million in the period.

Stagwell expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.05 per share.

