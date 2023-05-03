10x Genomics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its first quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $134.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.8 million.

10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXG