ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $461.7 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.14 to $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.08 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON