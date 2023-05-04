Insulet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $358.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.2 million.

