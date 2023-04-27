Southwest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported a loss of $159 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.71 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.74 billion.

