FactSet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $134.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $529.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.8 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $15.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDS