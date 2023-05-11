Iamgold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period.

