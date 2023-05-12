VOC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Thursday reported profit of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

