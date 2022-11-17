Borr Drilling: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

