Actinium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) on Monday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $45,000 in the period.

Actinium shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 53% in the last 12 months.

