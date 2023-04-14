CIBT: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBAIF) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The operator of business, technical and language colleges posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

