Alaska Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $9.65 billion.

Alaska Air shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 5% in the last 12 months.

