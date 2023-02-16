Stepan Co.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $627.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $627.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.2 million, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

