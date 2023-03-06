AeroVironment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $676,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $134.4 million in the period.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.33 per share, with revenue in the range of $510 million to $525 million.

AeroVironment shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $87.57, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

