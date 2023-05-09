MasterBrand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $35 million in its first quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $676.7 million in the period.

