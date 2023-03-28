Lululemon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $119.8 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.25 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $854.8 million, or $6.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $11.50 to $11.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.3 billion to $9.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU