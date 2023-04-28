TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $988.1 million.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period.

