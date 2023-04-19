Discover: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $976 million.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.58.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.84 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.75 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

