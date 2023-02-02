Standex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) _ Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported net income of $20 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.74 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $187.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI