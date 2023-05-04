Dream Finders Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Thursday reported earnings of $49.1 million in its first quarter.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $769.4 million in the period.
