Beazer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $444.9 million in the period.

Beazer shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.32, a decline of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH