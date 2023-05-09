TechTarget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.6 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $58 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $225 million to $230 million.

