The Shyft Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $243.4 million in the period.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion.

