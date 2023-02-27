National Storage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Storage Affiliates (NSA) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $90.9 million, or 71 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 71 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $27.9 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $208.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.8 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $363 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $801.6 million.

National Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.78 to $2.86 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSA