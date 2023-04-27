Textron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $191 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

