Donegal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $223.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $222.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $858.4 million.

